UPDATE 1-Plug Power, Brookfield Renewable to build green hydrogen plant

March 30 (Reuters) - Fuel cell maker Plug Power Inc said on Tuesday it planned to build a green hydrogen production plant in south-central Pennsylvania with Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Hydrogen has taken off this year as the future green fuel of choice, with governments and businesses betting big that the universe's most abundant element can help fight climate change, worsened by the use of fossil fuels. (reut.rs/3u54x6L)

Green hydrogen is hydrogen extracted from water using electrolysis powered by renewable energy. It is being touted as a way to decarbonise emissions from heavy industries and transport sectors.

Plug Power’s Pennsylvania plant, which will use renewable energy from Brookfield’s hydroelectric facility in Holtwood in the same state, is projected to produce about 15 metric-tons of emissions-free liquid hydrogen per day.

Plug Power’s plant is expected to be online by late 2022, with construction slated to begin by the first quarter of 2022.

Last month, Plug power announced the construction of a green hydrogen production facility and electric substation in New York, joining the company’s existing plant in Tennessee. (Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)