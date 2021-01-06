South Korea's SK Group invests $1.5 bln in fuel cell maker Plug Power

Jan 6 (Reuters) - South Korea-based conglomerate SK Group will invest $1.5 billion in hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power Inc and through a partnership help provide hydrogen fuel cell products to the Korean and broader Asian markets, the companies said.

As part of the partnership, a U.S. unit of SK Group will acquire about 51.4 million shares of Plug Power at a price of $29.2893 per share. (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)