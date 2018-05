May 15 (Reuters) - Cloud-based technology learning platform PluralSight Inc on Tuesday raised the anticipated price range for its initial public offering by $2.

The company now expects its IPO to be priced between $12 and $14 per share, up from the prior $10 to $12 per share range. The offering size of 20.7 million shares was left unchanged. (bit.ly/2KoeiWJ) (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)