Feb 15 (Reuters) - Online trading platform Plus500 Ltd confirmed on Friday that its full year 2017 results did not correctly disclose a $103 million negative revenue impact.

The disclosure, which came after a Times report on Thursday, said there had been a similar revenue impact in 2016 of $19.5 million.

“This error does not impact previously reported revenues, profits or the balance sheet of the company”, Plus500 said. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)