FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Corrections News
June 7, 2018 / 6:34 AM / Updated an hour ago

CORRECTED-Online trading firm Plus500 says more optimistic on 2018 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to show company does not offer spreadbetting)

June 7 (Reuters) - Israel-based online trading platform Plus500 Ltd said it “materially” raised its expectations for 2018, benefiting from volatility in the markets and high levels of trading in its cryptocurrency offering.

Encouraged by these factors, new customers signed up, enabling the company to reach record trading in the first quarter of this year, Plus500, which allows ordinary consumers to bet on financial markets through its online trading platforms, said.

“Market conditions have returned to more normal levels in Q2, 2018,” Chief Executive Officer Asaf Elimelech said. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.