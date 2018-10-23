FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 23, 2018 / 6:29 AM / Updated an hour ago

Online trader Plus500 upbeat after Q3 regulatory hit

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Plus500 Ltd expects trading for 2018 ahead of market expectations, the online trading platform said on Tuesday as it reported a 14.1 percent fall in third-quarter revenue due to a regulatory crackdown on leveraged financial betting by ordinary consumers.

The company also said it was benefiting from the rise in volatility on stock and other financial markets this year, but that the regulatory changes had reduced revenue to $100.1 million for the three months ended Sept. 30 from $116.5 million a year earlier. (Reporting by Muvija M and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

