Plus500 expects annual results to top market forecasts

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Plus500 Ltd expects its 2018 financial results to top current market expectations, led partly by market volatility in recent months, the online trading platform said on Thursday.

The company also said it was continuing to perform well since the implementation of new rules by the European regulators on the sale of “binary” options to retail customers in August.

Regulators have been concerned over the sale of products that allow anyone with a bank card to make highly-leveraged bets on financial markets, which has resulted in increased scrutiny into the operations of firms like Plus500 and rivals CMC Markets and IG Group. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)