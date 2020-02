Feb 28 (Reuters) - Online trading platform Plus500 reported on Friday a significant increase in levels of customer trading activity in the recent period, as growing concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus rattled financial markets.

“The group’s financial performance during the first quarter to date is consequently trending substantially ahead of the last quarter of 2019,” the UK-listed company said. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)