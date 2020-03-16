Trading platform Plus500 lifts guidance as volumes surge

March 16 (Reuters) - Online platform Plus500 said on Monday that annual earnings and revenue would be ahead of current market expectations, as a market selloff on the back of the coronavirus and the dive in oil prices drove a surge in volumes of trade on its platform.
“The Company has continued to see a significantly increased level of customer trading activity alongside strong momentum across all financial and operational KPIs,” UK-listed Plus500 said.
