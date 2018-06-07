UK spreadbetter Plus500 raises forecast on new customer signups

June 7 (Reuters) - British spreadbetting company Plus500 Ltd said it “materially” raised its expectations for 2018, benefiting from volatility in the markets and high levels of trading in its cryptocurrency offering.

Encouraged by these factors, new customers signed up, enabling the company to reach record trading in the first quarter of this year, Plus500 said.

“Market conditions have returned to more normal levels in Q2, 2018,” Chief Executive Officer Asaf Elimelech said. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)