FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
June 7, 2018 / 6:34 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK spreadbetter Plus500 raises forecast on new customer signups

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - British spreadbetting company Plus500 Ltd said it “materially” raised its expectations for 2018, benefiting from volatility in the markets and high levels of trading in its cryptocurrency offering.

Encouraged by these factors, new customers signed up, enabling the company to reach record trading in the first quarter of this year, Plus500 said.

“Market conditions have returned to more normal levels in Q2, 2018,” Chief Executive Officer Asaf Elimelech said. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.