UPDATE 1-Plus500 revenue rebounds from prior quarter on customer addition

(Adds details on results, regulation, volatility)

July 2 (Reuters) - Online trading platform Plus500 reported higher second-quarter revenue, rebounding from a dismal prior quarter in which revenue shrank to less than a fifth due to lower volatility and a European curb on highly leveraged betting.

The company said on Tuesday reduced levels of marketing across its peer group partly led to a rise in customers numbers at Plus500 and lower cost of acquisition.

Revenue in the second quarter rose to about $94 million from $53.9 million in the previous quarter, while level of client spreads and overnight charges rose to about $93 million.

However, revenue for the first half totalled $148 million, a far cry from the $465.5 million that Plus500 reported a year earlier.

New rules to curb leverage and protect amateur retail investors from heavy losses have been in place for a year but are only beginning to show up more dramatically in results of Plus500 and peers like IG and CMC Markets.

Last year, European regulators imposed restrictions on the sale of contracts for difference (CFDs), which allow traders to bet on financial asset prices without holding the asset.

Plus500 and its rivals have also been hurt by a general fall in volatility, which limits the scale of the swings in asset prices on which traders make money.

The VIX volatility index, Wall Street’s main fear gauge, however, rose almost 10% in the second quarter of 2019.