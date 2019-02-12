Financials
February 12, 2019 / 7:16 AM / 2 days ago

Online trading platform Plus500 expects 2019 results to be below expectations

1 Min Read

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Online trading platform Plus500 Ltd said its revenue and profit for the current year would miss market expectations, mainly due to a regulatory crackdown in the European Union on the sale of certain financial products to retail clients.

The warning comes after the company reported a doubling of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to $506 million in the year ended Dec. 31 from a year earlier. (Reporting by Muvija M and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below