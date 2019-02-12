Online trading platform Plus500 expects 2019 results to be below expectations

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Online trading platform Plus500 Ltd said its revenue and profit for the current year would miss market expectations, mainly due to a regulatory crackdown in the European Union on the sale of certain financial products to retail clients.

The warning comes after the company reported a doubling of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to $506 million in the year ended Dec. 31 from a year earlier. (Reporting by Muvija M and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)