Plus500 profit jumps, expects market volatility to normalise in H2

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Online trading platform Plus500 Ltd reported on Tuesday an expected surge in first-half core profit on the back of extreme volatility in financial markets triggered by the coronavirus crisis.

Plus500, which recently made its interim Chief Executive Officer David Zruia permanent, said while customer income so far in the second half was more than double compared with last year, the company expects the heightened market volatility to normalise. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)