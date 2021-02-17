Plus500 sets special dividend as annual profit soars on strong trading volumes

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Online trading platform Plus500 Ltd said on Wednesday its annual core profit more than doubled, as it added a record number of new customers buoyed by coronavirus-driven market volatility, encouraging it to set a special dividend.

The company said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization jumped to $515.9 million for the 12 months ended Dec. 31 from $192.3 million a year earlier. (Reporting by Muvija M and Priyanshi Mandhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)