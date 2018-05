May 1 (Reuters) - British spreadbetting company Plus500 Ltd reported a five-fold jump in its first-quarter core earnings on Tuesday, helped by higher customer numbers.

The company said it increased its expectations for the financial performance for the year, but did not provide details.

Plus500 said core earnings came in at $237.3 million in the quarter ended March 31, while revenue surged nearly four times to $297.3 million. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)