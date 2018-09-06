FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 6, 2018 / 1:29 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Plus500 founders to sell 8 pct stake

1 Min Read

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Plus500 Ltd said on Thursday that its founders looked to sell about 8 percent of their stake in the company in response to significant demand from a small number of institutional investors.

Haifa, Israel-based Plus500, which provides an online platform for retail customers to trade contracts for differences, said the sale of about 9.4 million shares at 1550 pence per share would raise gross proceeds of about 145 million pounds ($187.67 million) for the founders.

After the sale, founders Alon Gonen, Gal Haber, Elad Ben-Izhak, Omer Elazari and Shlomi Weizmann would own about 8 percent of Plus500, it said.

$1 = 0.7726 pounds Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
