Imprisoned In Myanmar
October 19, 2018 / 10:31 PM / Updated an hour ago

Pluspetrol says natgas plant in Peru resuming normal operations

1 Min Read

LIMA, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Argentine energy company Plusptrol said that normal operations at its Las Malvinas natural gas plant in southern Peru were resuming on Friday.

The company, which controls the Camisea natural gas consortium, had partially suspended production at Las Malvinas due to a “potentially atypical condition” this week.

It said in a statement on Friday that an evaluation had found no risks to safety or the environment and the plant would likely reach normal production levels by early Saturday.

Peru’s government said on Thursday that exports of natural gas would be suspended through Saturday due to the problem. (Reporting By Teresa Cespedes)

