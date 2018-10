LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Philip Morris International , maker of Marlboro cigarettes among others, reported higher quarterly sales and profit on Thursday, helped by growth of its IQOS tobacco-heating device.

The company reported third-quarter earnings per share of $1.44, up from $1.27 in the same period last year. Net revenue was $7.5 billion, up 0.4 percent, held back by currency fluctuations.