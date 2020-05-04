Malaysia's PNB looks to Asia for real estate, private equity opportunities

KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s largest fund manager Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) wants to diversify away from developed markets to real estate and private equity opportunities, it said in a virtual press briefing on Monday.

The firm said a key target is to increase the firm’s global exposure to 30% by 2022 from 8.5% as of end-2019.

PNB said it will continue accelerating its portfolio diversification via investments into new asset classes and geographies, including global real estate with attractive yields. (Reporting by Liz Lee, editing by Ed Osmond)