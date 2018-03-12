FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
March 12, 2018 / 9:42 PM / in 19 hours

PNC says Pennsylvania law on criminal backgrounds preempted

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

PNC Financial Services has asked a federal judge to dismiss claims that it violated Pennsylvania law by considering job applicants’ arrest records even if no conviction had occurred, arguing that the state act is preempted by federal law.

In a motion to dismiss on Friday, PNC said the proposed class action by Pennsylvania resident Damian McCoy is trying to hold the bank liable for actions it took to comply with the Federal Deposit Insurance Act.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ImEXDl

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.