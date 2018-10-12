FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 12, 2018 / 2:24 PM / Updated 44 minutes ago

PNC Financial expects fourth-quarter loan growth to be slightly up

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. regional bank PNC Financial Services Group Inc said on Friday it expected loan growth to improve slightly in the fourth quarter, while net interest income and fee income are expected to rise in low single digits.

Chief Financial Officer Robert Reilly said expenses would be up in the low single-digit range in the current quarter.

The regional bank reported a third-quarter profit that beat estimates on Friday, but showed sluggish loan growth, sending its shares to a one-year low in morning trading. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

