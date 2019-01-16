Funds News
January 16, 2019 / 12:05 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

PNC Financial quarterly profit falls 35.4 pct

1 Min Read

Jan 16 (Reuters) - U.S. regional bank PNC Financial Services Group Inc on Wednesday reported a 35.4 percent fall in quarterly income from a year ago when the bank benefited from a $1.2 billion gain from changes in U.S. tax laws.

Net income attributable to common shareholders fell to $1.35 billion, or $2.75 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $2.09 billion, or $4.18 per share, a year earlier. [reut.rs/2TUWKq8 ]

Total revenue rose nearly 2 percent to $4.34 billion.

Reporting by Mary Ann Alapatt in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

