PNC Financial quarterly profit rises 1.2 pct

July 17 (Reuters) - PNC Financial Services Group Inc on Wednesday posted a 1.2% rise in profit as the U.S. regional bank earned more from interest income.

The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based bank's net income attributable to common shareholders rose to $1.31 billion, or $2.88 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $1.29 billion, or $2.72 per share, a year earlier. [reut.rs/2YXyxSM ]

Total revenue rose 2.7% to $4.44 billion. (Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)