PNC Financial quarterly profit rises 25 pct

July 13 (Reuters) - PNC Financial Services Group Inc on Friday posted a 25 percent rise in quarterly profit, as the U.S. regional bank earned more from higher interest rates and fee income rose.

Net income attributable to diluted common shares rose to $1.28 billion, or $2.72 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $1.03 billion, or $2.10 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $4.32 billion from $4.06 billion a year ago. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)