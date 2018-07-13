FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 13, 2018 / 11:01 AM / in an hour

PNC Financial quarterly profit rises 25 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - PNC Financial Services Group Inc on Friday posted a 25 percent rise in quarterly profit, as the U.S. regional bank earned more from higher interest rates and fee income rose.

Net income attributable to diluted common shares rose to $1.28 billion, or $2.72 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $1.03 billion, or $2.10 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $4.32 billion from $4.06 billion a year ago. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

