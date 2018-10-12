PNC Financial quarterly profit rises 26 pct

Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. regional lender PNC Financial Services Group Inc reported a 26.4 percent rise in third-quarter profit on Friday, helped by higher interest income and lower provision for credit losses.

The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based bank said net income attributable to common shareholders rose to $1.32 billion in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from $1.04 billion a year earlier.

Earnings per share rose to $2.82 from $2.16. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)