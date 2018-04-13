PNC Financial's Q1 profit rises 20 pct

April 13 (Reuters) - U.S. regional lender PNC Financial Services Group Inc reported a 20 percent jump in quarterly profit on Friday, driven by lower taxes and growth in its loan portfolio.

The Pittsburgh-based bank, among the United States’ largest local lenders by assets, said net income attributable to common shares rose to $1.16 billion, or $2.43 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $963 million, or $1.96 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)