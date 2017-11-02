FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lawsuit says PNC Bank's home inspection charges unfair
Sections
Featured
Wall Street regulator warns digital coin investors
Future of Money
Wall Street regulator warns digital coin investors
U.S. fund investors favor stocks at home over peers abroad
Exchange-traded funds
U.S. fund investors favor stocks at home over peers abroad
Medicaid crisis deepens after Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico
Medicaid crisis deepens after Hurricane Maria
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
November 2, 2017 / 12:13 AM / in 2 hours

Lawsuit says PNC Bank's home inspection charges unfair

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Pittsburgh-based PNC Bank has been hit with a proposed class action accusing it of charging delinquent mortgage borrowers for unnecessary property inspections, adding hundreds of dollars to their loan balances over time.

Filed on Tuesday in Pittsburgh federal court, the lawsuit is asking for damages for PNC customers nationwide. The plaintiffs allege unjust enrichment and claim the bank breached their mortgage contracts, which allow lenders to charge homeowners only for reasonable and necessary services if they default.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2h59qgm

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.