Lawsuit says PNC Bank's home inspection charges unfair

Pittsburgh-based PNC Bank has been hit with a proposed class action accusing it of charging delinquent mortgage borrowers for unnecessary property inspections, adding hundreds of dollars to their loan balances over time.

Filed on Tuesday in Pittsburgh federal court, the lawsuit is asking for damages for PNC customers nationwide. The plaintiffs allege unjust enrichment and claim the bank breached their mortgage contracts, which allow lenders to charge homeowners only for reasonable and necessary services if they default.

