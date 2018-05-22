Lawsuit targets PNC for interest charged after mortgages paid off

PNC Bank has been hit with a proposed nationwide class action in San Francisco federal court accusing it of charging extra interest to thousands of homeowners who paid off their mortgages early without disclosing how to avoid the charges.

Filed on Monday, the lawsuit said PNC charged homeowners interest for the entire month that a loan was paid off, essentially collecting hundreds of dollars in interest after a loan was paid in full.

