Appeals court says PNC not liable in Ohio Ponzi scheme

PNC Bank does not have to face a proposed class action accusing it aiding the perpetrators of a $70 million Ponzi scheme, a federal appeals court ruled, saying victims suing the bank did show that it violated the Ohio Securities Act.

In a decision on Wednesday, a three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the victims failed to demonstrate how PNC aided in the sale of unregistered securities, the crux of their complaint.

