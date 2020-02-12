Petrus Advisers takes stake in wind farm developer PNE - sources

FRANKFURT, Feb 12 (Reuters) - British investor Petrus Advisers has bought into PNE AG, two people familiar with the matter said, making it the latest activist fund to take a stake in the German wind farm operator, which Morgan Stanley had tried to take over.

PNE and Petrus Advisers, which last month extracted a top-up for its Comdirect stake from Commerzbank, both declined to comment.

A Morgan Stanley-backed fund last year launched a 4.00-euro per share takeover bid for all of PNE and ended up owning a 39.80% stake after facing resistance from shareholders, most notably ENKRAFT Capital, that the offer was too low.

ENKRAFT and Active Ownership Capital jointly own more than 10% of PNE, whose shares were up 1.4% at 4.945 euros apiece on Wednesday, hitting their highest level since April 29, 2003 and giving it a market value of 379 million euros ($413 million).

Morgan Stanley had planned to delist PNE if it obtained more than half of the group’s shares.

Bloomberg had reported on Feb. 11 that Petrus Advisers was buying a stake in PNE. ($1 = 0.9172 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Michelle Martin)