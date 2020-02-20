PNE investor sees 32% upside in wind farm group's share price

FRANKFURT, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The share price of German wind farm developer PNE AG would need to rise by a third to properly reflect its project pipeline, according to one of its biggest shareholders.

ENKRAFT Capital, one of PNE’s 10 biggest investors, said in presentation slides seen by Reuters that PNE is worth 6.82 euros per share, or 522 million euros ($563 million), based on the roughly 5 gigawatts (GW) of projects lined up.

Shares in PNE are up 28% so far this year and were priced at 5.17 euros at 1238 GMT on Thursday.

ENKRAFT, which in November put the stock’s fundamental value at 5.50 euros per share, declined to comment.

Its revised estimate strips out any merger and acquisition-related impact and is based solely on the group’s fundamentals, the slides show.

The upward revision follows project wins and pipeline developments PNE announced on Wednesday.

PNE had been the subject of a takeover bid by a Morgan Stanley-backed fund. The bid was opposed by ENKRAFT, among others, which said it significantly undervalued the group. Morgan Stanley now owns about 40% of PNE.

Last week sources told Reuters that activist investor Petrus Advisers had taken a stake in the company. ($1 = 0.9267 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by David Goodman)