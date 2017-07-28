FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
18 days ago
BRIEF-Croatia's Podravka reports fall in H1 net profit, sales
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
U.S.
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
Pain for OxyContin maker
OxyContin
Pain for OxyContin maker
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 28, 2017 / 8:14 AM / 18 days ago

BRIEF-Croatia's Podravka reports fall in H1 net profit, sales

1 Min Read

    ZAGREB, July 28 (Reuters) - Croatian food group Podravka
         :
    
    * Half-year net profit fell 74.5 percent to 24.8 million
kuna on higher costs related to stock options, higher severance
payment costs and lower profitability of Slovenia-based food
firm Zito.
    * Sales fell 1.9 percent to 1.95 billion kuna ($307.77
million) due to lower contributions from its beverage and meat
segments.
    * Net profit fell 74.5 percent to 24.8 million kuna on
higher costs related to stock options, higher severance payment
costs and lower profitability of Slovenia-based food firm Zito.
    * EBITDA fell 36.9 percent to 140 million kuna.
    * Sales in Russia and the countries of the Commonwealth of
Independent States rose 8.7 percent while sales in the Balkan
region fell 4.7 percent.

    ($1 = 6.3358 kuna)

 (Reporting by Igor Ilic; editing by Jason Neely)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.