FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
May 31, 2018 / 7:34 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Point Resources to extend Balder field lifetime, boost output

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO, May 31 (Reuters) - Privately-owned oil firm Point Resources is close to a final investment decision to extend the lifetime of its Balder field off Norway, the company said on Thursday.

The HitecVision-backed firm last year acquired assets operated by ExxonMobil, including the Balder field, for nearly $1 billion.

The Balder field extension plan includes re-deployment of the Jotun production and storage vessel (FPSO) to the Balder area, a new infill drilling program on the Balder and Ringhorne fields as well as additional exploration wells, it added.

Point Resources’ production for the first quarter stood at 40,932 barrels of oil equivalents per day (boepd), and production cost averaged $15 per barrel, it said in its first-quarter report.

The company also said it saw a potential to grow its production base organically to about 130,000 boepd by 2023.

It reported $239 million in revenue and $88 million in operating profit in the first quarter, up from pro-forma figures of $194 million and $56 million respectively from the first quarter of 2017.

In March, Point Resources completed a senior unsecured bond issue of $250 million with maturity in September 2024. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.