New car sales in Poland rise 4.4 pct in Nov

Dec 5 (Reuters) - New car sales in Poland rose 4.4 percent in November from a year earlier, totalling 49,784 for the month, the Samar research institute said on Wednesday.

Registrations of cars, vans and small trucks also increased 6.96 percent from October.

“However, the increase in the number of registered vehicles is not large and the effect of the confusion linked to more restrictive regulation on (the) fuel consumption measurement which came into effect Sept. 1 can still be felt,” the institute said in a statement.

Car sales have been volatile since the introduction of the more restrictive fuel consumption regulation, falling heavily in September but then rebounding sharply in October.

Sales in the final weeks of 2018 may be bolstered by purchases ahead of tax changes regarding company cars next year and traditional car clearance sales at this time of the year, Samar said.

Skoda, the Czech subsidiary of Volkswagen, remains the top seller in Poland this year with a 13.12 percent market share. It is followed by Volkswagen itself and Toyota with 10.53 and 10.36 percent market share respectively. The most popular model in 2018 remains the Skoda Octavia.

Re-exports of cars in November increased by 19.3 percent from a year earlier. Some 10.4 percent of the cars registered in November, around 5,200 vehicles, probably left the country for re-export immediately after registration, Samar said. (Reporting by Pawel Goraj; Editing by Susan Fenton)