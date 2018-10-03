Poland's new car registrations fall by 22.4 percent in September

GDYNIA, Poland, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Poland’s new car registrations fell to 32,628 in September, down 22.4 percent year-on-year, the Samar research institute said on Wednesday, citing more restrictive regulation on fuel consumption measurement which came into effect Sept. 1

Registrations of cars, vans and small trucks dropped 47.3 percent versus August and for the first time after 41 consecutive months of growth.

“The drop in the number of registrations results from the record result in August this year. That stemmed from more restrictive regulations effective as of September 1 regarding the measurement of car fuel consumption,” the institute said in a statement.

Skoda, the Czech subsidiary of Volkswagen, remains the top seller this year with a 12.7 percent market share. It is followed by Toyota and Volkswagen with 10.79 and 10.42 percent market share respectively. The most popular model in 2018 is the Skoda Octavia.

The level of re-export in September decreased by 40.7 percent versus last year. Some 8.9 percent of the cars registered in September, around 2,900 vehicles, likely left the country for re-export immediately after registration, it said. (Reporting by Pawel Goraj; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise) ;))