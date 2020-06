WARSAW, June 17 (Reuters) - The coronavirus pandemic in Poland meant credit risk rose significantly and risk appeared of access to credit in economy being limited, the central bank said in a report on Wednesday.

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, banks, insurers and investment funds should use all profit from previous years to strengthen their capital base, Poland’s central bank said in a report on Wednesday. (Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz, Alan Charlish and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk)