Poland's Supreme Court evacuated due to bomb threat - Twitter

WARSAW, May 11 (Reuters) - The building of Poland’s Supreme Court has been evacuated due to a bomb threat, the court said on Twitter on Tuesday, the day its Civil Chamber is due to issue highly anticipated guidance on Swiss franc mortgages.

“As a result of information obtained by e-mail that an explosive had been placed in the Supreme Court building, the First President of the Supreme Court ordered the evacuation of the building,” the court said. (Reporting by Alan Charlish, Pawel Florkiewicz, Justyna Pawlak; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)