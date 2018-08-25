Polish banks' profit rise 17 pct y/y in first half of 2018

WARSAW, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Polish banks’ aggregated profit rose by 17 percent year-on-year in the first half of the year to 7.84 billion zlotys ($2.09 billion), according to data released by the financial market regulator KNF on Friday.

Most listed banks have already released their second-quarter results, but Poland’s biggest, state-controlled lender, PKO BP is expected to publish its data on August 28.

Polish banks’ share prices have fallen by 5.7 percent so far this year. ($1 = 3.7530 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Adrian Croft)