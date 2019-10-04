Poland could help banks to solve Swiss franc mortgage problem -finmin

WARSAW, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Poland’s central bank, financial sector supervision and finance ministry could help the nation’s banks to overcome the problem of Swiss franc mortgages, Finance Minister Jerzy Kwiecinski said on Friday.

“Support may concern some legislation that would allow banks to overcome this problem more smoothly,” Kwiecinski told reporters.

“I think that I can say it in the name of the Finance Ministry, but also other institutions, such as the National Bank of Poland and (financial sector supervisor) KNF.” (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko Writing by Marcin Goclowski Editing by David Goodman)