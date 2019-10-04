EU court ruling on Polish FX loans no downside risk to credit rating -Fitch

BUDAPEST, Oct 4 (Reuters) - A European court ruling in favour of Polish consumers with mortgages in Swiss francs is very unlikely to pose immediate downside credit risks to the country’s rating, Fitch Ratings’ Sovereigns and Supranationals Director said on Friday.

“This judgement as based on the details that we currently have is very unlikely immediately to pose downside risks,” Arvind Ramakrishnan told reporters on the sidelines of an investment conference in Budapest. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; editing by John Stonestreet)