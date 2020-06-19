Poland has no plans to abandon banking tax -PM

WARSAW, June 19 (Reuters) - Poland has no plans to abandon its banking tax, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told the Rzeczpospolita newspaper in an interview published on Friday.

In 2016 the nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) government introduced the tax, siphoning off billions of zlotys a year from the sector.

The industry, which has been hit by a series of cuts in interest rates this year, has been hoping the tax would be suspended.

The head of Poland’s Bank Handlowy in February called on authorities to spend it on a bank stability fund instead of the state budget.

But suspending the tax “is not an option”, Morawiecki told Rzeczpospolita. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; editing by Jason Neely)