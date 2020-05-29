Polish bank shares continue to slide as sudden rate cut bites

WARSAW, May 29 (Reuters) - Polish banking stocks extended losses on Friday with an unexpected interest rate cut to almost zero a day earlier set to further squeeze their margins.

By 0746 GMT Poland’s biggest lenders by assets such as PKO BP, Santander Bank Polska and Bank Pekao SA were all around 3% lower, with the sector already having lost 2.5% on Thursday.

The Polish central bank cut its benchmark interest rate to 0.1% from 0.5%, meaning the cost of credit has been lowered for three months in a row and by a total of 140 basis points.

Michal Konarski, a banking analyst at mBank brokerage, said valuations of banks were still not fully pricing in the effect of the rate cut.

“The recent cut to almost zero may have much bigger negative consequences for banks than previous cuts as they have limited space for further neutralising the fall in income,” he said, adding that the sector’s credit rating was also a consideration.

Polish banks have lost around 40% of their market value so far this year. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)