Polish banks expect 11.4 pct profit rise in 2019 -regulator

WARSAW, April 16 (Reuters) - Polish banks expect their net profit to rise 11.4 percent in 2019, financial market regulator KNF said in a report on Tuesday.

KNF said lenders expect Poland’s gross domestic product to grow by 3.2-4.2 percent this year, compared to 3.8 percent assumed for 2019 state budget and 3.5 percent expected by the European Commission.

Polish banks’ aggregated net profit amounted to 14.5 billion zlotys ($3.83 billion) in 2018. ($1 = 3.7814 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; editing by David Evans)

