Polish banks expect 5.2 pct profit rise in 2018 -regulator

WARSAW, April 26 (Reuters) - Polish banks expect net profit to rise 5.2 percent in 2018, financial sector regulator KNF said on Thursday in a report.

KNF said lenders expect gross domestic product to grow by 3.8 percent, below the European Commission’s forecast of 4.2 percent.

Earlier KNF has said that aggregated net profit of banks and financial institutions excluding cooperative banks amounted to 12.9 billion zloty ($3.72 billion) last year.