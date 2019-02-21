Polish banks to pay more towards guaranteeing deposits

WARSAW, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Polish banks will contribute 27 percent more towards guaranteeing savings in the country in 2019, according to data from the Polish bank guarantee fund, in a move which may weigh on earnings in the sector.

Banks will be required to contribute a total of 2.8 billion zlotys ($732.95 million) in 2019, the fund said.

Shares in Polish banks fell sharply in November on concerns about the health of the sector after the head of the financial regulator quit amid corruption allegations, which he denied.

Under European Union rules deposits of up to 100,000 euros are guaranteed.