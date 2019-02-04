Poland's agriculture faces crisis due to meat safety concerns, minister says

WARSAW, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Polish agriculture faces a crisis due to concerns about safety in meat production, Agriculture Minister Jan Ardanowski said on Monday.

Last month a TV documentary showed an abatoire killing sick cows and selling them on for human consumption.

Ardanowski told a news conference that the “incidental case connected with illegal animal slaughter was exaggerated to an unimaginable size and threatens not only the image of the Polish meat, but Polish food in the world.” (Reporting by Anna Koper; Writing by Marcin Goclowski Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)