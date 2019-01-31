CORRECTED-Poland says it has exported 2,700 kg of suspect meat to EU

(Corrects tonnes to kilogrammes)

WARSAW, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Poland has exported 2,700 kilogrammes of suspect beef to European Union countries, the Polish chief veterinarian said on Thursday after television footage showed a company killing sick cows and selling the meat for human consumption.

Pawel Niemczuk told a news conference that the suspected meat had been exported to Romania, Sweden, Hungary, Estonia, Finland, France, Spain, Lithuania, Portugal and Slovakia.

Poland produces around 560,000 tonnes of beef a year, with around 80-85 percent of it being exported. (Reporting by Alicja Ptak; Writing by Marcin Goclowski Editing by Gareth Jones)