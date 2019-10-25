Poland's central bank says 2020 state budget has realistic assumptions

WARSAW, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Poland’s central bank said on Friday that the 2020 state budget bill has realistic macroeconomic assumptions, although inflation in the first half of next year may be slightly higher than expected by the government.

In comments on the 2020 budget proposal the central bank also said that despite an expected slowdown in economic growth next year, macroeconomic conditions should remain favourable for public finances.

In August Poland announced plans for its 2020 budget, the first to be balanced in three decades. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko)