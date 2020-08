WARSAW, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Poland’s public finances remain safe, the finance ministry said on Thursday, despite concerns in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, and it said it expected the general government deficit to fall to 6% of GDP next year from 12% in 2020.

The ministry also said that is has no plans to impose new taxes other than a retail sales tax that will come into effect next January. (Reporting by Anna Koper; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko and Alan Charlish; Editing by Hugh Lawson)